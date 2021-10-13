As CRISPR continues to falter, other CAR-T names aren't impacted
Oct. 13, 2021 11:07 AM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), SRNE, ADAP, ALLOAUTL, CRBU, RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Although shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -6.4%) have fallen since yesterday's after-the-bell announcement, its gene editing peers have not been impacted.
- Those results were from the company’s early-stage trial of its CAR-T cell therapy CTX110.
- Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL +5.8%) is on the rise. The company is developing T cell therapies for cancer.
- Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO +8.1%), which suffered its own woes last week following a clinical hold on trials, is up.
- Caribou BioSciences (CRBU +1.9%), which is developing genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, is also seeing gains.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP +4.4%) is working on cell therapies for solid tumors. Last month, it reached a deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3%) unit Genentech to develop allogeneic gene therapies.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +1.9%) has a CD38 CAR-T therapy in phase 1 for multiple myeloma. Earlier today, the company said the FDA approved clinical trials for its antibody drug conjugate ESG-401.