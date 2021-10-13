Bitcoin could reach $100K by 2023 - Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer

Oct. 13, 2021 11:12 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor86 Comments

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, predicted Wednesday that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) could reach $100K by 2023, saying that his supply and demand models for the crypto intersect at that level.
  • In an interview with CNBC, Timmer also characterized the recent upswing in Bitcoin as a "pretty sustainable move" that was not driven by momentum traders.
  • "My sense is the trajectory is up and so far there really is no evidence that this is a bunch of momentum chasers," he said.
  • Looking longer-term, Timmer doesn't see Bitcoin as a threat to the U.S. dollar or to the dollar's status as the world's reserve currency.
  • Timmer noted that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) generally exists as a store of value at this point and won't develop into something more resembling a currency until it also receives wider acceptance as a medium of exchange.
  • Turning to other markets, the Fidelity director of global macro said the stock market is experiencing a "wobble" as it moves into the mid-cycle of the recovery and faces tough seasonal influences.
  • Eyeing the dynamics in the bond market, Timmer predicted that the 10-year Treasury yield could rise to 2% in the next month as the U.S. government looks to issue new supply just as the Federal Reserve begins to taper its purchases of Treasury bonds.
  • Looking at the recent price action in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the crypto traded below $42K in late September before rallying to a level near $58,000 in recent days.
  • On Wednesday, Bitcoin slipped about 1.2% to reach around $55,786 at about 11 AM ET.
  • The crypto has risen about 25% in the past month, substantially outperforming the S&P 500, which has dipped about 2% over that period:

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.