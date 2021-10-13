Electronic Arts slides 3% on report FIFA deal is in trouble
Oct. 13, 2021 11:07 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has slipped 2.6% alongside a New York Times report that talks over renewing its soccer-game contract with global governing body FIFA have hit a wall.
- That could mean renaming one of the most popular videogames of all time after nearly 30 years of annual updates to the FIFA game.
- The current 10-year contract is set to expire after next year's World Cup in Qatar, and two years of new talks have yet to yield progress on a new deal, according to the report.
- FIFA is seeking more than double what it currently receives from EA Sports, according to the report, to more than $1 billion for each four-year World Cup cycle.
- And EA's Cam Weber in a letter says “As we look ahead ... we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games.”
- Sales of EA's FIFA game have surpassed $20 billion, and FIFA's licensing take is now worth about $150 million a year to the organization.
- Just a year ago, the two partners were announcing an expansion of esports around the franchise.