Electronic Arts slides 3% on report FIFA deal is in trouble

Oct. 13, 2021

  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has slipped 2.6% alongside a New York Times report that talks over renewing its soccer-game contract with global governing body FIFA have hit a wall.
  • That could mean renaming one of the most popular videogames of all time after nearly 30 years of annual updates to the FIFA game.
  • The current 10-year contract is set to expire after next year's World Cup in Qatar, and two years of new talks have yet to yield progress on a new deal, according to the report.
  • FIFA is seeking more than double what it currently receives from EA Sports, according to the report, to more than $1 billion for each four-year World Cup cycle.
  • And EA's Cam Weber in a letter says “As we look ahead ... we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games.”
  • Sales of EA's FIFA game have surpassed $20 billion, and FIFA's licensing take is now worth about $150 million a year to the organization.
  • Just a year ago, the two partners were announcing an expansion of esports around the franchise.
