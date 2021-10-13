EasyJet plans to fly at 70% of pre-pandemic capacity, up from prior goal of 60%

Oct. 13, 2021 11:15 AM ETeasyJet plc (EJTTF), ESYJYBy: SA News Team
  • EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF -1.1%) will raise the number of flights between now and December to 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity from its previous goal of 60% as loosening travel restrictions in Europe have led to a surge in holiday travel demand.
  • The uplifting news comes as the company will post its results on Nov 30 for the fiscal year ending September. Analysts expect a loss of 1.175B pounds ($1.6B)
  • The company declined to provide guidance for 2022, saying it was difficult to predict revenue because fliers are booking close to their travel date.
  • EasyJet's recovery is helped by Britain getting rid of some test requirements and a traffic light system that deterred bookings. "It is clear recovery is underway," said CEO Johan Lundgren.
  • The airliner plans to undergo its recovery alone, raising $1.7B in a rights issue rather than accept a takeover bid from rival Wizz Air.
