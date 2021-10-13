Will Morgan Stanley continue earnings beat streak in Q3?
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14th, before market open.
- The company is among the list of stocks making the "positive surprise" list compiled by Bank of America which are expected to beat consensus expectations.
- Banks have started reporting their Q3 results from Wednesday, and according to analyst they're likely to benefit from another quarter of loan loss reserve releases and increased stock buybacks as loan growth remains tepid.
- JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) Q3 earnings were helped by reserve release and a strengthening economy. Meanwhile, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) earnings handily topped forecasts with organic growth in active platform and ETFs.
- Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.95B (+19.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Analyst expect Equities sales & trading revenue estimate to be $2.42B; FICC sales & trading revenue estimate $1.54B; Institutional Investment Banking revenue estimate $2.10B and Wealth management net revenue estimate $6.10B.
- In addition, net interest income estimate is $1.71B, while Assets under management estimate is $1.55T. Compensation expenses estimate is $6.03B, according to analysts.
- Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q2 earnings gained as acquisitions boosted wealth and investment units. The company's Wealth and Investment Management businesses brought in $120B in flows and Institutional Securities generated more than $7B in revenue.
- The company's stock rose +0.18% on July 15, the day it reported its Q2 earnings.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) had some notable news for Q3: The Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing raised ~$3.1B for North Haven Real Estate Fund X Global, surpassing its original fundraising target and the size of its predecessor fund.
- The company is among certain firms that has attracted Federal scrutiny in a Venezuela probe; and more recently, Morgan Stanley (MS) could be among the firms affected by an SEC inquiry into Wall Street banks' employee communications.