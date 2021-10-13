Walmart and Target are top retail picks at BofA off their ability to avoid supply chain disruption
Oct. 13, 2021 11:46 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT), WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Bank of America singles out Walmart (WMT -0.4%) and Target (TGT +1.5%) as top Q4 picks in the retail sector.
- Analyst Robert Ohmes and team believe that both retail giants are not immune to the current challenging supply chain and rising cost environment, but are seen as particularly well positioned relative to the broader competitive retail landscape heading into holiday season.
- Working in their favor, TGT and WMT enter Q3 with strong inventory positions and are expected to benefit from more favorable port access, long-term container shipping agreements and chartered vessel capacity
- Target and Walmart should also see less labor cost pressures and shortages given that both companies are now anniversarying the significant wage increases over the last 18 months. In addition, the retailers are noted by BofA to be omni-channel leaders, which could be a significant advantage this holiday season if shipping cut off dates are moved up earlier due to the challenging freight/logistics environment.
- Adding up all those factors, Walmart and Target are seen nabbing even more market share.
- Valuation is called attractive on WMT and TGT after the recent share price pullback.