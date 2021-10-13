IBM, American, Southwest stick with vaccine mandates despite Abbott order
Oct. 13, 2021 12:03 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV), AAL, IBMBy: SA News Team94 Comments
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM +0.1%), American Airlines (AAL -3.0%), and Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.7%) all say that they will continue to abide by Joe Biden's employee vaccine mandate, defying Texas Governor Greg Abbott's latest executive order.
- The companies are caught in the middle of the Biden mandate that says federal contractors must require the vaccine and the Abbott order blocking companies from forcing workers to get the shot.
- "According to the president’s executive order, federal action supersedes any state mandate or law, and we would be expected to comply with the president’s order to remain compliant as a federal contractor," Southwest said in a statement. American Airlines said it will stick with its plan to require all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov 24 in a similar answer. American (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) both have their headquarters located in the state.
- IBM, which employs over 6,000 Texas residents in the Austin area alone, said that as a federal contractor it would require its employees to get the shot by Dec 8 or obtain a medical or religious exemption.
- Earlier this week, Southwest (LUV) received backlash after it canceled thousands of flights. CEO Gary Kelly said that, contrary to rumors, disputes over vaccine requirements had nothing to do with the cancellations.
