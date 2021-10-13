Consol Energy to seek 50% emissions improvement in five years, net zero by 2040
Oct. 13, 2021
- Consol Energy (CEIX +0.9%) says it has set an interim goal to cut direct operating greenhouse gas emissions on an absolute basis by 50% by the end of 2026, compared to 2019 baseline levels.
- Consol (NYSE:CEIX) says it also aims to achieve net zero direct operating emissions by 2040 or sooner.
- The company says the expansion of methane abatement will be a primary step in achieving its emissions goals, as its pilot program at the Pennsylvania mining complex since 2017 "has proven that this endeavor will lead to meaningful direct operating emissions reductions."
- Shares of coal producers have been rallying in recent days as coal prices rise to their highest since May 2019.