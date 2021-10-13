What's in store for Taiwan Semiconductor Q3 Earnings?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant in Tainan Science Park, Taiwan

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -0.0%) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.74B (+21.4% Y/Y).
  • Expected gross margin estimate 50.6%
  • Expected operating margin estimate 39.8%
  • Over the last 1 year, TSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • Last quarter, the stock slipped 1.5% after a slight miss on revenue.
  • A look at revenue bifurcation during the last quarter.

