What's in store for Taiwan Semiconductor Q3 Earnings?
Oct. 13, 2021 12:33 PM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA9 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM -0.0%) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.74B (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Expected gross margin estimate 50.6%
- Expected operating margin estimate 39.8%
- Over the last 1 year, TSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- Last quarter, the stock slipped 1.5% after a slight miss on revenue.
- A look at revenue bifurcation during the last quarter.
- A look at how company's September revenue grew 20% Y/Y
- Some Bearish comments on the stock by contributor who states: 'What Taiwan Semiconductor Is Worth If China Invades The Island'
- The stock has dropped about 12.8% over the last three months.