Monster Beverage falls after Jefferies warns on competition, supply chain headwinds
Oct. 13, 2021 12:19 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST -2.8%) trades lower after Jefferies shifts to a Hold rating on the beverage stock after having it lined up with a Buy rating.
- Analyst Kevin Grundy points to U.S. market share issues for MNST with the emergence of the performance sub-segment of products from Bang, Celsius, C-4 and Zoa. Gundy observes that Monster Beverage's (NASDAQ:MNST) market share is now at 37% after peaking at 44% in 2018.
- Meanwhile supply chain pressure points with tight transportation, labor and raw materials appear more than likely to extend into 2022. Notably, Monster (MNST) and Red Bull have not announced price increases yet to offset the higher costs.
- Jefferies lowers FY22-FY23 EPS estimates on MNST and takes the price target down to $92 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $105.25.