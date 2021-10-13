Johnson & Johnson’s data for COVID-19 booster shot leads to questions from FDA - NYT
Oct. 13, 2021 12:53 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor21 Comments
- The FDA has questioned the robustness of clinical data submitted by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.1%) in support of authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, The New York Times reports.
- In the briefing documents submitted by the FDA ahead of a meeting of its expert panel on Friday, the regulator has also cited inadequate time to review the data and doubted the sensitivity of a key test used by the company to assess vaccines efficacy given as a second dose.
- “Except where noted, datasets were not submitted in sufficient time for FDA to conduct an independent review to verify the Sponsor’s analyses,” the federal agency wrote in its staff report.
- The regulator raised concerns over the sensitivity of the psVNA assay used by the company to assess the booster dose at six months, noting “it is likely that the results seen are due to the low sensitivity of the psVNA assay used,” the officials noted.
- A spokesperson for J&J (NYSE:JNJ) was not immediately available for comments. In the report, the agency did not take a stand on the booster vaccine, similar to the neutral position it took on the Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) booster shot, according to the briefing documents released on Tuesday.