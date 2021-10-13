DTE Energy to end coal use at Belle River plant two years early
Oct. 13, 2021
- DTE Energy (DTE +0.6%) says it will stop using coal at its Belle River power plant in Michigan no later than December 2028, two years earlier than originally planned, and evaluate converting the plant to cleaner energy resources.
- DTE says the move will help it achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal faster than planned and move the company closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions.
- The company has retired four of its coal-fired facilities and plans to retire two of its four remaining coal plants - St. Clair and Trenton Channel - in 2022, while exploring other clean energy options for electricity generation.
- DTE Energy offers a ~3% dividend yield and expects to grow its EPS and dividend by 5%-7% per year until at least 2025, Aristofanis Papadatos writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.