Traeger climbs as Baird notes rising grill prices, brand pricing power
Oct. 13, 2021 2:12 PM ETTraeger, Inc. (COOK)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Traeger, Inc. (COOK +6.5%) moves higher after Baird reported that prices for the company's grills climbed an average of 10%.
- Analyst Peter Benedict said that the timing of the pricing action was not surprising, but that the amount was greater than his expectations of mid-single-digit increases. “Given the momentum behind pellet grilling and Traeger’s leading brand position, we believe the company does have pricing power at this time," he wrote in an analyst note.
- Benedict notes that prices for the company's consumable items, which include sauces, appear to have remained steady.
- Baird has a price target of $32 and places a buy-equivalent rating on COOK, along with 8 out of the other 9 WS analysts covering Traeger.