Why did Delta Air Lines stock drop today?

  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is down 6.72% in afternoon trading.
  • The carrier warned on higher fuel prices in its earnings release and during the earnings call.
  • "We also see fuel prices continue to rise, which will pressure our ability to remain profitable in the December quarter. At present time, we're expecting a modest loss in the fourth quarter with crude prices driving that up nearly 60% year-to-date and more than 15% just over the last month."
  • Shares of Delta are at a six-week low.
