Why did Delta Air Lines stock drop today?
Oct. 13, 2021
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is down 6.72% in afternoon trading.
- The carrier warned on higher fuel prices in its earnings release and during the earnings call.
- "We also see fuel prices continue to rise, which will pressure our ability to remain profitable in the December quarter. At present time, we're expecting a modest loss in the fourth quarter with crude prices driving that up nearly 60% year-to-date and more than 15% just over the last month."
- Shares of Delta are at a six-week low.
- Delta earnings call transcript.