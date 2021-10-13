Why did Spirit Airlines stock go down today?

By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320.

DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is 4.60% lower in afternoon trading.
  • The stock is being impacted by Delta's (NYSE:DAL) warning earlier in the day on higher fuel prices.
  • Delta's earnings call update: "We also see fuel prices continue to rise, which will pressure our ability to remain profitable in the December quarter. At present time, we're expecting a modest loss in the fourth quarter with crude prices driving that up nearly 60% year-to-date and more than 15% just over the last month."
  • Delta earnings call transcript.
  • Spirit trades below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
