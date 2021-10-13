Arcimoto reports 64 customer vehicle sales, delays due to supply chain challenges
Oct. 13, 2021 4:03 PM ETArcimoto, Inc. (FUV)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Arcimoto (FUV -1.1%) reports that it sold 64 customer vehicles and produced 78 vehicles during its third quarter. 11 more vehicles were nearly completed, missing one or two parts due to supply chain challenges. CEO and Founder Mark Frohnmayer said that supply chain issues would remain for at least the near-term foreseeable future.
- Additionally, the first Arcimoto Flatbed pilot vehicles were "very well-received" after trial runs in local businesses, according to the company.
- To complete its goal of developing replicable mass production for its vehicles, the company has acquired a new 200,000 sq ft factory space and implemented company-wide process standardization. Construction at the new factory is expected to begin at the start of Q4 and the company is targeting a maximum output of 50,000 units a year.
- The electric vehicle company hopes to increase awareness of its product through rentals, and, eventually, through ride sharing as a service. Aricomoto says that it continues to gather data to optimize its rental operations after opening Arcimoto-owned rental stores in San Diego and Eugene, OR at the end of Q2.
- Read the full video transcript here.