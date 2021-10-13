WD-40 announces buyback program
- WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) receives Board approval to repurchase up to $75M of its shares through Aug. 31, 2023.
- "When the pandemic began, we elected to suspend stock repurchases under our previous share repurchase plan in order to conserve our cash while we monitored the long-term impacts of the pandemic. The newly authorized share repurchase plan reflects our confidence in our long-term growth outlook, commitment to our capital allocation strategy, and capacity to return capital to our stockholders," says VP and CFO Jay Rembolt.
