WD-40 announces buyback program

Oct. 13, 2021 4:11 PM ETWD-40 Company (WDFC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) receives Board approval to repurchase up to $75M of its shares through Aug. 31, 2023.
  • "When the pandemic began, we elected to suspend stock repurchases under our previous share repurchase plan in order to conserve our cash while we monitored the long-term impacts of the pandemic. The newly authorized share repurchase plan reflects our confidence in our long-term growth outlook, commitment to our capital allocation strategy, and capacity to return capital to our stockholders," says VP and CFO Jay Rembolt.
