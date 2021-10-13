Matrix NAC awarded $50M in electrical infrastructure contracts in Q122
Oct. 13, 2021 4:17 PM ETMatrix Service Company (MTRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Matrix NAC, a Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) subsidiary, won multiple contracts for electrical infrastructure work during the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- The contracts were worth ~$50M and included projects for substation rebuilds, relay upgrades, and fiber installation.
- In addition to these recent awards, Matrix NAC has increased its Contractor of Choice (COC) relationships by seven over the past year, including those for substation electrical, transmission, and distribution. Some of these recent awards are directly related to the COC agreements and will also support the company's continued market growth.