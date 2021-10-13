Good Times Restaurants reports FQ4 same store sales
Oct. 13, 2021 4:28 PM ETGood Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- For FQ4, Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) reported a drop of 0.2% Y/Y in same store sales for its Good Times brand and increased 22.8% for its Bad Daddy's brand.
- Sales during FQ4 increased by 8.7% at Good Times and by 5.7% at Bad Daddy’s restaurants, as compared to 4Q19, among restaurants that were open for the full fourth quarter in both years.
- "We are pleased to share that Bad Daddy's is exceeding 2019 sales levels at an increasing pace. Sales this September exceeded September 2019 by 7% among restaurants open for the entire FQ4 in both years. We opened our second restaurant of the year in Montgomery, Alabama in late September with weekly volumes significantly exceeding the system average. Additionally, we opened Bad Daddy’s at the Tivoli," President and CEO Ryan Zink commented.