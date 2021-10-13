Elevate Credit gets new financing facility to fund Today Card growth
Oct. 13, 2021
- Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) arranges a $50M financing facility to fund continued growth of the Today Card product, a lower priced option for credit constrained consumers.
- The financing facility for the product is provided by Park Cities Asset Management, an alternative investment firm focused on providing flexible debt solutions.
- The new financing, which has the ability to expand to $100M, will lower Elevate's (ELVT) overall cost of capital, the company said.
- "The Today Card has seen outsized demand and has been the fastest growing brand over the last 12 months," said Elevate CEO Jason Harvison.
