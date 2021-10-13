Elevate Credit gets new financing facility to fund Today Card growth

Oct. 13, 2021 4:33 PM ETElevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) arranges a $50M financing facility to fund continued growth of the Today Card product, a lower priced option for credit constrained consumers.
  • The financing facility for the product is provided by Park Cities Asset Management, an alternative investment firm focused on providing flexible debt solutions.
  • The new financing, which has the ability to expand to $100M, will lower Elevate's (ELVT) overall cost of capital, the company said.
  • "The Today Card has seen outsized demand and has been the fastest growing brand over the last 12 months," said Elevate CEO Jason Harvison.
  • In August, Elevate Credit makes executive changes, adds to board in push for new products.
