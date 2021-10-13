Blackstone appoints Emily Yoder as senior managing director, strategic relations
Oct. 13, 2021 5:12 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)JPMBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) joins Emily Yoder as Senior Managing Director, Strategic Relationship Management, serving as a primary interface with the company's banking and other financial services partners.
- Yoder will be responsible for delivering a firm-wide approach to relationship management, the company said.
- She previously worked at JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) as a Managing Director in their Senior Relationship Management team, focusing on hedge funds and alternative asset managers.
- "We've known Emily for years," and "her skills will help us deepen our relationships with key financial partners as we continue to rapidly expand into new verticals," said Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Institutional Client Solutions, Vik Sawhney.
- Previously, (March 15) Blackstone hired a former hedge fund manager to launch a new growth strategy.