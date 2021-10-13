Parsons to set up team to potentially partner with US Air Force

Oct. 13, 2021 5:15 PM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Parsons (NYSE:PSN) said it will lead an industry team in pursuit of a potential five-year effort to partner with the U.S. Air Force to sustain the 10.1 baseline system and assist in the application transformation of the next generation Air Operations Center – Weapons System (AOC – WS).
  • “If selected, we will closely partner with the Air Force to ensure a continuity of operations that delivers value and mission-success for the warfighter, while empowering the success of Kessel Run,” said Paul Decker, president of Parsons’ defense and intelligence business.
  • The AOC-WS is a system of systems that incorporates third-party software applications to exercise the command and control (C2) of joint Air Forces, including planning, directing, and assessing air, space, and cyberspace operations; air defense; airspace control; and coordination of the service’s space and mission assets.
  • The AOC-WS mission also includes C2 of joint theater air and missile defense; pre-planned, dynamic, and time-sensitive multi-domain target engagement operations; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations management.
  • The company said it will announce the larger industry team in the coming weeks.
