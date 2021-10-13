Kosmos Energy to launch 37.5M-share public offering
Oct. 13, 2021 5:14 PM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) -3.3% post-market after launching a 37.5M-share public offering, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 5.625M common shares.
- Kosmos plans use the proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings, including those incurred to finance part of its acquisition of Ghana offshore oil assets from Occidental Petroleum.
- Kosmos has grown in its 10 years of existence from a rank frontier E&P to a well-diversified producer with nearly 500M barrels of 2-P reserves, Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis posted this summer on Seeking Alpha.