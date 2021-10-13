There's a lot we can do to ease supply chain bottlenecks - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Oct. 13, 2021 5:18 PM ETWMT, UPS, FDX, AAPLBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor310 Comments
- Pete Buttigieg, a former Democratic presidential candidate and transportation secretary in President Joe Biden's cabinet, said Wednesday that he expects to see continued "ups and downs" in the supply chain as the U.S. economy heads toward the holiday season.
- However, Buttigieg told CNBC that there was "a lot we can do" to ease the burden on the global system.
- Buttigieg's comments followed a news conference earlier in the day from President Biden, in which he announced steps to increase capacity at major ports and cooperation from major U.S. companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), UPS (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX).
- In his interview with CNBC, Buttigieg attributed the recent supply chain issues to a "whipsawing" of the economy as it went from a COVID-induced standstill to a major recovery in a short period of time.
- "The good news is demand has come roaring back," he said, though he acknowledged this has put a strain on the global supply chain.
- In the short term, Buttigieg placed much of the impetus on the private sector, saying only that the White House could act as "an honest broker" in getting companies to take steps to alleviate bottlenecks, like having the Port of Los Angeles transition to 24/7 operations.
- Longer-term, Buttigieg advocated the passage of the administration-backed infrastructure bill, which he says would provide funds for necessary port upgrades.
- The supply issues have impacted many of the world's largest companies. Earlier this week, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) became the latest victim, with a lack of materials leading to a production cut of its most iconic product.