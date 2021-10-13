Williams sees Transco, Haynesville as possible RSG plays
Oct. 13, 2021 3:22 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Williams Cos. (WMB) is considering Transco Pipeline and the Haynesville Basin as potential targets for responsibly sourced gas development, S&P Global Platts reports.
- "Our big utility customers and power customers on Transco are asking for this sort of product," Angela John, director for Williams' New Energy Ventures, reportedly told the LDC Gulf Coast Forum.
- For the Haynesville Basin, John highlighted the natural lower emissions intensity profile and geographic location as key reasons for Williams' interest.
- S&P Global Platts says the Haynesville has emerged as a major potential certified gas corridor, aided by producer certification commitments and its proximity to Gulf Coast LNG export terminals.
- Williams is trading at near two-year highs, and Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurecht says "get ready to take profits off the table."