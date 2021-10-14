South32 to buy stake in Chilean copper mine in potential $2B deal

  • South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) agrees to acquire a 45% stake in the Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile from Sumitomo for as much as $2.05B.
  • The Australian miner says it will pay $1.55B in cash up-front, plus a contingent price-linked consideration of as much as $500M over the 2022-25 fiscal years.
  • South32 will have joint control of Sierra Gorda alongside KGHM Polska Miedz, which owns a 55% stake.
  • South32 achieved "solid" earnings growth in the most recent fiscal year, but this may have been factored into the stock's valuations, The Value Pendulum writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
