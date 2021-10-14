South32 to buy stake in Chilean copper mine in potential $2B deal
Oct. 13, 2021 8:25 PM ETSouth32 Limited (SOUHY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) agrees to acquire a 45% stake in the Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile from Sumitomo for as much as $2.05B.
- The Australian miner says it will pay $1.55B in cash up-front, plus a contingent price-linked consideration of as much as $500M over the 2022-25 fiscal years.
- South32 will have joint control of Sierra Gorda alongside KGHM Polska Miedz, which owns a 55% stake.
