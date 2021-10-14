Fortress Biotech company reports positive CUTX-101 data in Menkes disease
Oct. 14, 2021 2:14 AM ETFortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cyprium Therapeutics, a Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) partner company, announces positive results from an efficacy and safety analysis of data integrated from two completed pivotal studies in patients with Menkes disease treated with CUTX-101, copper histidinate (CuHis).
- In both pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy analyses, treatment with CUTX-101 (CuHis-ET/LT) demonstrated a significantly greater median overall survival (OS) compared to untreated historical control patients (HC-ET/LT).
- Overall, a 79% reduction in risk of death was observed in CuHis-ET patients compared with HC-ET patients and median OS was 177.1 and 16.1 months, respectively with a hazard ratio (HR) of (95% CI) = 0.208 (0.094, 0.463) p<0.0001.
- A 75% reduction in the risk of death was also observed in CuHis-LT patients compared with HC-LT and median OS was 62.4 and 17.6 months, respectively; HR (95% CI) = 0.253 (0.119, 0.537); p<0.0001.
- Clinical benefit was greater for patients who were treated within four weeks of birth with CUTX-101, emphasizing the importance of early identification, including newborn screening and prompt initiation of treatment.
- CUTX-101 was shown to be well tolerated.
- The company looks forward to work with the FDA to begin its rolling submission of a NDA for CUTX-101 in Q4 2021.
- These data will be presented at the 2021 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
- Menkes disease is a rare X-linked recessive pediatric disease, characterized by distinctive clinical features, including sparse and depigmented hair, connective tissue problems, and severe neurological symptoms such as seizures, hypotonia, failure to thrive, and neurodevelopmental delays.