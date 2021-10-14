PAVmed subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics prices 5M-share IPO at $14
Oct. 14, 2021 2:34 AM ETLucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD)PAVMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD), a cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) has priced its IPO of 5M shares of its common stock at $14.00/share.
- Expected gross proceeds are $70M.
- Nasdaq trading kicks off October 14, 2021.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
- Closing date is October 18.
- Lucid is focused on the treatment for patients with gastroesophageal disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer.
- Lucid’s EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a screening tool to prevent cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.