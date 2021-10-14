Taiwan Semiconductor beats consensus, guides Q4 revenue above estimates
Oct. 14, 2021
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) reported Q3 beat with revenue up 22.5% on the year to $14.88B, compared to the consensus of $14.74B.
- In the third quarter, revenue increased 11.4% Q/Q, supported by strong demand for 5nm and 7nm technologies, driven by all four growth platforms.
- By platform, smartphones and HPC represented 44% and 37% of net revenue, respectively, while IoT, Automotive, DCE, and Others, represented 9%, 4%, 3%, and 3%.
- Gross margin was 51.3% vs. the consensus of 50.6%, and operating margin was 41.2% vs. 39.8% expected.
- Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC: “Moving into fourth quarter 2021, we expect our business to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5nm technology.”
- Q4 2021 guidance: Revenue, $15.4B-15.7B vs. the consensus of $15.29B; gross margin, 51.0%-53.0%; Operating margin 39.0%-41.0%.
