  • Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces data demonstrating the safety of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) over extended exposure (~3.5 years) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).
  • ALITHIOS Phase IIIb open-label extension study data demonstrated that mean immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels in Kesimpta-treated patients remained stable, and there was no apparent association between decreased IgG levels and the risk of serious infections.
  • Mean immunoglobulin M (IgM) levels also declined over time but remained within the reference range for the majority of patients. The overall incidence of serious infections was low.
  • Additional ALITHIOS data showed 94% (n=139) of COVID-19 cases were mild or moderate in severity in adults treated with the B-cell targeting therapy.
  • Kesimpta is a targeted B-cell therapy that delivers superior efficacy with a similar safety and tolerability profile compared with teriflunomide.
  • These data were presented at the 37th Congress of ECTRIMS, held October 13–15, 2021.
  • The results build on previous efficacy and safety findings including the Phase III ASCLEPIOS I and II studies.
