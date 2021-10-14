Europe’s stocks climb as markets digest U.S. inflation data, earnings
Oct. 14, 2021 4:02 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- London +0.46%.
- Germany +0.47%.
- France +0.46%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.60%, with basic resources jumping to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
- European stocks opened higher with investors around the world are digesting the latest U.S. inflation data which rose higher than expected in September, increasing pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates sooner rather than later.
- Spain September final CPI +4.0% vs +4.0% y/y prelim
- Switzerland September producer and import prices +0.2% vs +0.3% m/m expected vs. prior +0.7%; and +4.5% vs +4.4% y/y expected vs. prior +4.4%
European futures were mixed. Euro Stoxx +0.70%; DAX +0.35%; FTSE +0.53%; CAC +0.92%.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.54%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.13%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.092%.