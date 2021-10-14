Perrigo draws Raymond James upgrade on HRA Pharma deal, Irish tax settlement

Oct. 14, 2021 5:57 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur upgraded Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $59 price target (PT), implying a premium of ~31.5% to the last close.
  • Shares up 2.8% premarket at $46.13.
  • The analyst anticipates that recent acquisition of HRA Pharma is expected to immediately boost the company's profitability back to 2019 levels while delivering on its goal of becoming a pure-play consumer health company by 2023.
  • In addition, Perrigo recently settled its tax dispute for €297M with Ireland, which prompted an upgrade at Jefferies to buy from neutral with PT of $63.
  • Wilbur notes that the recent mitigation of the Irish tax dispute had a financial impact "well under originally anticipated amounts," which lifts a "large financial overhang" on Perrigo shares. He believes PRGO is nearing an inflection point with a favorable risk/reward profile.
  • Quant Rating on PRGO is Neutral, while Wall street sell-siders are Bullish and have set PT to $57.
  • Last month, Perrigo agreed to acquire HRA Pharma for €1.8B (nearly $2.1B).
