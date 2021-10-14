S&P 500's 1.7% advance is the largest in seven months
Oct. 14, 2021 2:10 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor52 Comments
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.7%, S&P (SP500) +1.7% and Dow (DJI) +1.5% rally into the close and finish in the green.
- The S&P closed just above its 50-day moving average of 4,436, which has been a resistance level. The next resistance level is at the September high of 4,455.
- All 11 S&P sectors end higher, led by Materials and Info Tech, both up more than 2%.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 1.51%.
- A retreat in yields could help the megacap stocks that struggled as rates rose in September.
- September's PPI rose 8.6% year over year. That was a record, but just shy of forecasts. The core PPI also posted a year-over-year rise below expectations.
- Initial jobless claims fell below 300K for the week.
- Meanwhile, buying sentiment looks to be gaining traction after the S&P had a long-awaited 5% pullback.
- The latest AAII survey of investors sentiment showed bulls rising to 37.9% for the week ended Oct. 13, up from 25.5% the week before and just a hair below the average of 38%.
- Bearish sentiment fell to 31.8% from 36.8% the week before and down from a one-year high of 40.7% two weeks ago.
- Among individual issues, U.S. Bancorp closes -2.1% despite beating consensus estimates.
- Walgreens surges 7.4%, reversing early losses after management provided guidance on the call.