S&P 500's 1.7% advance is the largest in seven months

  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.7%, S&P (SP500) +1.7% and Dow (DJI) +1.5% rally into the close and finish in the green.
  • The S&P closed just above its 50-day moving average of 4,436, which has been a resistance level. The next resistance level is at the September high of 4,455.
  • All 11 S&P sectors end higher, led by Materials and Info Tech, both up more than 2%.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 1.51%.
  • A retreat in yields could help the megacap stocks that struggled as rates rose in September.
  • September's PPI rose 8.6% year over year. That was a record, but just shy of forecasts. The core PPI also posted a year-over-year rise below expectations.
  • Initial jobless claims fell below 300K for the week.
  • Meanwhile, buying sentiment looks to be gaining traction after the S&P had a long-awaited 5% pullback.
  • The latest AAII survey of investors sentiment showed bulls rising to 37.9% for the week ended Oct. 13, up from 25.5% the week before and just a hair below the average of 38%.
  • Bearish sentiment fell to 31.8% from 36.8% the week before and down from a one-year high of 40.7% two weeks ago.
  • Among individual issues, U.S. Bancorp closes -2.1% despite beating consensus estimates.
  • Walgreens surges 7.4%, reversing early losses after management provided guidance on the call.
