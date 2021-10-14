Electric Last Mile Solutions secures battery supply through 2025

Oct. 14, 2021 7:20 AM ETElectric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS), ELMSWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) strikes a milestone deal with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. to supply batteries and secure production capacity needed for its all-electric Class 1 Urban Delivery commercial vehicle.
  • Under the terms of the deal, CATL will provide a 42-kWh lithium-ion battery in the lithium-iron phosphate chemistry system, which are said to have demonstrated high safety and reliability, as well as long cycle life.
  • The company says the deal secures battery supply through 2025.
  • ELMS trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
