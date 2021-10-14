Electric Last Mile Solutions secures battery supply through 2025
Oct. 14, 2021 7:20 AM ETElectric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS), ELMSWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) strikes a milestone deal with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. to supply batteries and secure production capacity needed for its all-electric Class 1 Urban Delivery commercial vehicle.
- Under the terms of the deal, CATL will provide a 42-kWh lithium-ion battery in the lithium-iron phosphate chemistry system, which are said to have demonstrated high safety and reliability, as well as long cycle life.
- The company says the deal secures battery supply through 2025.
- ELMS trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.