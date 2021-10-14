Walgreens accelerates revenue growth with fifth consecutive earnings beat in Q4

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is trading ~2.4% higher in the pre-market after the company managed to beat analyst expectations for both revenue and adjusted earnings with its Q4 FY21 financials.
  • Recording the fifth consecutive quarterly beat, the non-GAAP EPS exceeded expectations by as much as $0.15 per share, while sales from continuing operations accelerated with a ~12.8% YoY growth to $34.3B compared to ~12.1% YoY rise in the previous quarter.
  • For the full year FY21, sales climbed ~8.6% YoY to $132.5B while adjusted EPS rose ~14.6% YoY to $4.91.
  • The biggest revenue generator, the U.S. made up $28.8B in sales during the quarter, reflecting ~6.6% YoY growth with ~8.1% YoY rise in comparable sales
  • The company has so far administered over 40M COVID-19 vaccinations and more than 16M COVID-19 tests. At the end of Q3 FY21, Walgreens Boots (WBA) had administered 25M COVID-19 vaccinations and performed 8M COVID-19 tests.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.