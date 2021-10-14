Walgreens accelerates revenue growth with fifth consecutive earnings beat in Q4
Oct. 14, 2021 7:26 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is trading ~2.4% higher in the pre-market after the company managed to beat analyst expectations for both revenue and adjusted earnings with its Q4 FY21 financials.
- Recording the fifth consecutive quarterly beat, the non-GAAP EPS exceeded expectations by as much as $0.15 per share, while sales from continuing operations accelerated with a ~12.8% YoY growth to $34.3B compared to ~12.1% YoY rise in the previous quarter.
- For the full year FY21, sales climbed ~8.6% YoY to $132.5B while adjusted EPS rose ~14.6% YoY to $4.91.
- The biggest revenue generator, the U.S. made up $28.8B in sales during the quarter, reflecting ~6.6% YoY growth with ~8.1% YoY rise in comparable sales
- The company has so far administered over 40M COVID-19 vaccinations and more than 16M COVID-19 tests. At the end of Q3 FY21, Walgreens Boots (WBA) had administered 25M COVID-19 vaccinations and performed 8M COVID-19 tests.