Draganfly and DRL launch multi-year partnership and innovation lab
Oct. 14, 2021 9:09 AM ETDraganfly Inc. (DPRO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) trading up 2.86% PM as it announces multi year partnership with the Drone Racing League to launch DRL Labs an innovation hub to advance drone racing and humanitarian aid through new groundbreaking technology.
- Through DRL Labs, Draganfly and DRL engineers will work to develop new technical solutions within autonomy, next generation sensors and artificial intelligence, with an aim to contribute discoveries to disaster relief, transportation and delivery spaces.
- The league will also incorporate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform into their 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season.
- DRL will also release a “Why I Fly” Series Presented by Draganfly, spotlighting pilots’ personal journeys into drone flying during the 2021-22 Season.
- We’re excited to partner with DRL to develop new drone technology that will disrupt drone racing competition and the fan experience -- while leveraging our tech discoveries for the good of humanity,” said Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell.
- Recently, Draganfly signs $9M agreement with Digital Dream Labs