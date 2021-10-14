UPS rallies after Stifel points to building momentum in bull call

Oct. 14, 2021 8:07 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Stifel pushes up its rating on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Buy from Hold as it notes that a disciplined capital allocation strategy has set the company to deliver in an extremely tight operating environment.
  • Analyst Bruce Chan: "We think there’s a lot to like about the fundamental UPS story right now. Despite tough comps, e-commerce continues to drive secular volume growth in the company’s core small package unit, and continued yield management focus is a boon in an environment with ample near term rate momentum, in our view."
  • Chan and team say valuation has been their only hang up on UPS with the shipper displaying strong free cash flow and a healthy dividend yield. But with prices higher and the outlook for a solid peak season, UPS is called attractive at its current level.
  • Shares of UPS are up 2.68% premarket to $189.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $154.76 to $219.59.
  • UPS is expected to report earnings on October 26. See the consensus marks and the history of beats vs misses.
