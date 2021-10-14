AeroFarms, Spring Valley Acquisition terminate business combination pact
Oct. 14, 2021 8:19 AM ETSpring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV)SVSVUBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger, effective immediately.
- David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer: “We made this decision to ensure that AeroFarms is in an optimal position to pursue our growth strategy and to deliver on our mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity. We believe proceeding with this transaction is not in the best interests of our shareholders. We have a great working relationship with Spring Valley and wish them well in pursuing their business.”
- Earlier, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) shareholders voted to approve its merger with vertical farming company AeroFarms.
- Shares of SV are up 8% premarket.