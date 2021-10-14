United Wholesale Mortgage completes first crypto mortgage payment
Oct. 14, 2021 8:41 AM ETUWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Residential mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE:UWMC) successfully evaluates and accepts the first-ever cryptocurrency mortgage payment in September along with five more crypto mortgage payments in October from borrowers, the company says.
- These payments are used as a "test-and-learn" process to better assess scaling crypto payments for consumers.
- However, "due to the current combination of incremental costs and regulatory uncertainty in the Crypto space we've concluded we aren't going to extend beyond a pilot at this time," said UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia.
- Still, the company said it will continue to monitor crypto, the use of blockchain and opportunities for future use.
- Recall in mid-August, UWM had plans to accept crypto, starting with bitcoin (BTC-USD), for mortgage payments in Q3.