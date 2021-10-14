OpGen trades in red following $15M capital raise
Oct. 14, 2021 8:21 AM ETOpGen, Inc. (OPGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) down 3.4% premarket after entering into agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 150K shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to 7.5M shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $15M in a registered direct offering.
- The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100/share and are convertible into an aggregate of 7.5M common shares at a conversion price of $2.00/share.
- The five-year warrants have an exercise price of $2.05/share.
- Net proceeds will be used for the commercialization of the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test for isolates and the further development of Unyvero platform and Ares Genetics database solutions and offerings, repayment of certain outstanding indebtedness, and for other general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is October 18, 2021.