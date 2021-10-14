electroCore gets regulatory approval in Canada to treat adolescent migraine
Oct. 14, 2021 8:31 AM ETelectroCore, Inc. (ECOR)By: SA News Team
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) has received an amended Medical Device License from Health Canada to expand the label of gammaCore nVNS to include the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age.
- GammaCore is now cleared for most forms of primary headache including the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescents and adults, as well as the acute and preventive treatment of cluster headache in adults.
- The label expansion was based on previously reported randomized trials of gammaCore for acute and preventive treatment of migraine and was supported by a small study (n=9) in adolescents where 46.8% of treated attacks were successfully resolved without the use of any acute rescue medication.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.