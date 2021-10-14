Novo Integrated's unit forms telehealth joint venture with EK-Tech Solutions

Oct. 14, 2021 8:31 AM ETNovo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Novo Integrated Sciences' (NASDAQ:NVOS) unit Novo Healthnet Limited (NHL), and EK-Tech Solutions formed a joint venture company MiTelemed+ Inc. to operate and expand access and functionality of EK-Tech’s proprietary Telehealth platform iTelemed”.
  • MiTelemed+, through the iTelemed platform, allows Novo to offer the patient and the practitioner a sophisticated and enhanced telehealth interaction.
  • EK-Tech is contributing all intellectual property and core data of the iTelemed platform. MiTelemed+ is contracted with EK-Tech to operate and provide software hosting, and for further development of iTelemed’s capabilities.
  • NHL is responsible for global commercialization and all administrative functions for the JV.
  • The net profits/net losses will be split 50/50 between NHL and EK-Tech.
  • NVOS +4.44% to $1.88 pre-market
