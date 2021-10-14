Jobless claims surprise - dropping 36K to fall below 300K, lowest level since March 2020

Oct. 14, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez/E+ via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -36K to 293K vs. 320K consensus, 329K prior. (revised from 326K). This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000.
  • Four-week moving average was 334.25K, down 10,500 from the previous week's average of 344.75K.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.9%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 277.63K, a increase of 16,017 (or 6.1%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 2.593M lower than 2.727M prior and 2.675M consensus.
