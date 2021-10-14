Clene multiple sclerosis candidate CNM-Au8 meets primary endpoint in mid-stage trial

  • Interim results from a phase 2 study of CNM-Au8, Clene's (NASDAQ:CLNN) multiple sclerosis ("MS") candidate, show that the therapy met its primary endpoint.
  • The goal of the REPAIR clinical trial program is to assess the effect of CNM-Au8 on brain energy metabolism in MS and Parkinson's disease patients.
  • The primary endpoint was mean change in brain NAD+/NADH ratio (the ratio of the oxidized to reduced form of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide).
  • Results for the REPAIR-MS segment of the trial showed participants had an increase of 14.3% following 12 weeks of treatment with CNM-Au8.
  • Clene also presented data from the phase 2 VISIONARY-MS study which showed CNM-Au8 led to increasing improvements in mean standardized change in low contrast letter acuity, the primary endpoint.
  • Results were presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis.
  • Clene also today announced the launch of an expanded access program for CNM-Au8 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS").
