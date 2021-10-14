Hot Stocks: UNH, TSM, WBA rise on earnings; DPZ, CMC fall
- Earnings season began to heat up on Thursday, with quarterly results driving much of the pre-market action.
- UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) helped lead the charge, rising in pre-market trading on better-than-expected financial figures. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) also rallied on their earnings reports.
- However, there were some disappointments Thursday morning as well. For instance, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) both slipped before the opening bell.
Gainers
- UnitedHealth (UNH) beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that rose 11% from last year. The company also raised its full-year forecast. The strong results inspired a 3% advance in UNH in pre-market action.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) announced a Q3 profit that climbed about 13% from last year, exceeding analysts' consensus. This growth was fueled by revenue that advanced 11%. TSM jumped 4% on the Street-topping report.
- Better-than-expected earnings also gave a boost to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). The drug-store chain surpassed projections for the fifth consecutive quarter. Driven by the earnings beat, WBA edged up nearly 2% before the opening bell.
Decliners
- Disappointing revenue sparked a 4% pre-market drop in shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ). The company's earnings number exceeded analysts' predictions. However, the firm notched revenue growth of just 3%, falling short of consensus.
- Commercial Metals (CMC) also lost ground in the wake of its quarterly report. The company missed expectations with its bottom-line figure, despite revenues that rose 44% from last year. CMC retreated nearly 4% on the session.
