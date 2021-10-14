Hot Stocks: UNH, TSM, WBA rise on earnings; DPZ, CMC fall

Closeup hand pointing pen on blue colour monitor to analyse stock market graph

champc/iStock via Getty Images

  • Earnings season began to heat up on Thursday, with quarterly results driving much of the pre-market action.
  • UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) helped lead the charge, rising in pre-market trading on better-than-expected financial figures. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) also rallied on their earnings reports.
  • However, there were some disappointments Thursday morning as well. For instance, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) both slipped before the opening bell.

Gainers

Decliners

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.