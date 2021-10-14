Chinese online brokerage houses facing regulatory risks: People's Daily

  • With China's new personal data privacy effective from Nov. 1, Chinese online brokerages Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are facing regulatory risks, Yahoo Finance reports, cited the People's Daily.
  • China will implement the Personal Information Protection Law, complementing the Data Security Law in regulating cyberspace and safeguarding national security.
  • The new rules will regulate export of personal data thereby presenting a challenge to online brokers that provide cross-border trading services to mainland Chinese citizens, the People's Daily said.
  • Sources say that apart from these two channels, China's securities regulator has not allowed any institutions to provide cross-border trading services to domestic investors.
  • While these brokerage houses do not have brokerage licenses on the mainland, but Chinese citizens can open accounts online after submitting personal information.
  • In its attempt to crackdown certain sectors, China's target is ranging from technology to cryptocurrency to property.
  • FUTU shares trading 10.6% down premarket while TIGR shares are 13.5% down premarket.
  • Separately, LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) shares are down 2.2% premarket
