Foresight secures order from robotic systems developer

  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) has secured an order from a leading North American robotic systems developer.
  • Under the order, Foresight will deliver a prototype of its QuadSight four-camera vision system to the client.
  • The QuadSight multi-spectral vision solution enables accurate obstacle detection on any road, owing to its 3D stereo perception and the ability to generate dense 3D point clouds in harsh lighting and weather conditions.
  • The customer will evaluate Foresight’s technology for possible integration into its various autonomous vehicles solutions.
  • FRSX +3.87% pre-market
