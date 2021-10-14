UNFI and DoorDash collaborates to bring on-demand grocery delivery solutions to independent retailers
Oct. 14, 2021 8:37 AM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), DASHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) has signed a reseller agreement with DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to bring on-demand grocery delivery solutions to independent retailers nationwide through the DoorDash marketplace.
- This will enable the local grocers to leverage the DoorDash platform to build an ecommerce and delivery offering that meets the needs of their customer base while enabling UNFI to expand its end-to-end and last-mile-delivery services to its suite of eCommerce solutions for retailers of all sizes.
- “Our relationship with DoorDash will make it easier for independent retailers to offer online grocery ordering and delivery. We know demand for this functionality continues to be very strong, and to remain competitive retailers need solutions that offer simple installation and avoid extra labor costs,” says Matt Whitney, UNFI’s Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. “As the leading last-mile logistics company, DoorDash already has the extensive logistics network in place for grocers to leverage.”
- DASH +2% ad UNFI -0.40% premarket.