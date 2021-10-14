VistaGen Therapeutics expands clinical development of PH94B in Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety
Oct. 14, 2021 8:40 AM ETVistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) announces the initiation of a Phase 2A clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of PH94B as a potential treatment of anxiety in adults with Adjustment Disorder with Anxiety (AjDA).
- The study has an enrollment target of approx. 40 adults. The primary outcome measure is the change from baseline in anxiety level as measured by the Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A).
- In parallel with advancing its ongoing PALISADE Phase 3 clinical program for PH94B in the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with Social Anxiety Disorder, the Company plans to explore PH94B’s potential in additional anxiety disorders through a series of small Phase 2A trials, the first of which is in AjDA.
- PH94B is an investigational pherine nasal spray designed to achieve rapid-onset anti-anxiety effects without requiring systemic uptake or causing side effects and safety concerns.