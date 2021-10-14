ironSource gains on acquisition of mobile advertising and app monetization company Tapjoy for $400M
Oct. 14, 2021 8:54 AM ETironSource Ltd. (IS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- ironSource (NYSE:IS) +3.7% premarket on acquiring the mobile advertising and app monetization company Tapjoy, Inc. for ~$400M.
- The transaction will be funded with cash from the balance sheet.
- Tapjoy is is highly profitable and is expected to generate approximately $81M in net revenues in FY2021.
- The transaction is accretive to ironSource in CY2022.
- The acquisition will strengthen the company's platform offering for mobile app and game developers, and is intended to further expand its customer base in games and apps beyond games
- “Our platform-based approach to serving app developers means we’re able to plug in multiple strategic additions to our software platform to add more value for customers,” said Omer Kaplan, CRO and co-founder of ironSource. “This acquisition follows that strategy, ultimately allowing us to serve our customers in the most beneficial way possible, by growing our SDK footprint, improving our monetization capabilities, and positioning our platform as a deep and integral part of the in-app and in-game economy.”
- The deal is expected to close in 4Q21/1Q22.